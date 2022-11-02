Janet Louise James
July 31, 1937 ~ October 23, 2022
Janet Louise James passed away Sunday, October 23rd, 2022, at Horizon’s Care Center in Eckert, Colorado. She was 85 years old.
Janet was born on July 31st, 1937, to Mina Ester (Caldwell) and Eldon Hayworth Cutlip in Richey, Montana. She graduated from Fairfield, Montana’s High School. Her chosen career path was as a nursing aid in the healthcare field and then as a homemaker.
Janet married Robert James on the 2nd of May in 1969, in Coraline, Idaho.
Janet and Robert spent some time traveling with the military and moved from LaVista, Nebraska to Delta area in 2005.
Janet was part of the Southern Baptist Church. She really enjoyed sewing, listening to country music, reading romance novels, and watching westerns on TV. She has a collection of teddy bears that will be going to her great niece. Janet was an outspoken woman, and she would definitely let you know how things were going to be.
Janet is survived by her husband Robert of 53 years, of Eckert, CO; two sons: Joseph McElrone of Glenda, MT and David Adams of Houston, TX; brother Edgar Cutlip of Great Falls, MT; sister Karen Graff of Great Falls, MT; and 3 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren.
Janet is preceded in death by her parents; still born son; son Terry Adams; brother Theodore Rex Cutlip and two sisters: Mary Ann Larson and Patricia Lou Larson.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
