Janice Marie Hotchkiss
August 19, 1940 ~ August 8, 2022
Janice Marie (Ensley) Hotchkiss, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022, at her home in Hochkiss. She was born on August 19, 1940, in Delta Colorado to Jesse and Agnita Ensley. She attended school at the Reed schoolhouse, and then at the Catholic School in Delta before graduating from Delta High School in 1958.
After graduation she worked at the Hotchkiss Bank, made many friends and met her husband, Dick. She married Richard (Dick) Hotchkiss on November 12, 1960. They would have celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary this year. Together they had four children, Shelli, Ted, Debbie, and Zach. Janice learned to live on Kebler Pass along side her husband, she could do anything. They would spend their summers on Kebler from May until September when school started. She spent 50 plus years on Kebler side by side with her husband making their lives and raising their kids. Janice had a heart of gold; she enjoyed her kids and grandchildren and was always encouraging to them. She found a way to balance the ranching life, family, friends, and life. One of her greatest enjoyments was to have a yard sale or go to an auction and visit with people about the treasures she found and the knowledge she learned of the past. She loved antiques and she became quite the historian of Hotchkiss and the Hotchkiss family and had a memory that was unbelievable. She always remembered everyone she ever met and always had an extra plate, a cup of coffee, and a snack for visitors. She was homemaker, but she had to put on the hat of a lawyer or accountant, and she found pleasure in taking on the IRS. Above all, she was the most loving mother, wife and friend anyone could ask for; she will be greatly missed by everyone.
She is survived by her husband Dick; children, Shelli (Dan) Kunde, Ted Hotchkiss, Debbie Tribble and Zach (Jeanetta) Hotchkiss; grandchildren, Nana Kunde, Seth (Courtney Rodwell) Tribble, Jake (Alicia) Tribble, JT (Annavah) Hotchkiss and Chelsea Hotchkiss; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Jesse and Agnita Ensley, sister Sharon Starr, brother Robert (Bob) Ensley, grandson Pasquinel Kunde and son-in-law, Rod Tribble. She will be greatly missed but never forgotten. A private family ceremony will be held on Saturday, August 13.
