Janice Marie Phillips
March 25, 1947 ~ November 22, 2022
Janice Marie Phillips passed away November 22, 2022, peacefully at home in Cedaredge, Colorado. She was 75 years old.
Services will be held at the Veteran’s Cemetery of Western Colorado, 2830 Riverside Pkwy, Grand Junction, CO 81501
Janice was born on March 25, 1947, to Joyce Elizabeth (French) and Carl Russel Lazzari, in Duluth Minnesota. She and the family traveled quite a bit as her dad was in the military. Janice graduated from St Mary’s High School in Phoenix, Arizona and then continued her education at ASU in Phoenix graduating with her master’s degree. She followed in dad’s footsteps and joined the United States Army.
She excelled in the Army and achieved Lieutenant Cornel. She was stationed at the Island of Oahu 1983-1987 working at the Tripler Army Medical Center. Later Stationed at the Fitzsimons Army Medical Center from 1990-1992 (Desert Strom/Desert Shield). Janice spent 30 years in the Veterans Administration Hospitals as a psychiatric nurse.
Janice made her way to the Delta County area from Denver, Colorado in the early 2000’s. Some of her favorite things were watching all the Hawaii College Game Days for the Rainbows, each week. In high school she loved to play volleyball, softball, swimming and being a lifeguard. She enjoyed fishing and hunting with her dad.
Janice enjoyed skiing at Powderhorn, Winter Park, Loveland, and Copper Mountain. She loved color Sunday on the Grand Mesa with her family. It was a special time each year.
She also appreciated the beaches of Hawaii. Sending time with her coworkers once a month on the weekends to have coffee or lunch.
Janice is survived by her son Jamal Phillips of Cedaredge, CO and one grandson, David Jamal Phillips of Aurora, CO.
Janice is preceded in death by her parents, sister Kathleen Lazzari and stepmom Mary P Lazzari.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
