Jay Roydan Atchley
March 4, 1941 — October 17, 2021
Lifetime Delta County resident Jay Atchley passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Montrose Memorial Hospital. He was 70 years old.
Jay Atchley was born March 4, 1941, to Shelby Emerson Atchley and Katherine Marie Esser in Delta, Colorado. He spent his childhood and attended schools in Delta, getting his GED from Delta High School in 1959.
Jay Served our country In the United States Army. He enlisted May 28th, 1966 and was honorably discharged May 27th, 1968.
Jay is survived by his daughters, Larissa Janel Atchley and Marie Dunlap; two brothers, Ronald E. Atchley and Dennis W Atchley; four grandchildren, Anthony Joseph Ortiz, Amanda Hall, Karena Atchley and Penelope Diaz; and two great-grandchildren, Mitchal Royden Kirstatter and Taylor Raylen Worley.
Jay is preceded in death by his parents; brother Frank Brant; sister Marvella Scharf and one great-grandchild Zader Scott Atchley.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be sent to: Wounded Warrior Project
https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.