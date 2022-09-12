Jean A. Ward
November 25, 1938 ~ August 30, 2022
Jean passed away peacefully at her home. She was born in Preston, Nebraska to Harold and Opal Ramsey.
She married Neal Ward in 1952. They had three children: Tim, Pat and Julie.
Her husband’s job took them to many new places. She enjoyed her adventures as she called them.
She loved her Westie, Izzy, the Broncos and the Rockies. She enjoyed her yard and flowers.
Jean is survived by her son, Tim. She was preceded in death by her husband, Neal; her son, Pat and her daughter, Julie.
No services are planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jean’s memory to HopeWest Hospice, P.O. Box 24, Delta, Colorado 81416.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
