Jean L. Holden
November 22, 1928 ~June 21, 2023
Jean L. Holden passed from this life June 15, 2023.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday June 21st, 2023 at 10:30 AM, at the Delta City Cemetery in Delta Colorado.
Jean Lorraine Serfoss came into this world November 22, 1928 at the family home just outside Two Buttes Colorado. She grew up on a farm/ranch during the 1930’s dust bowl and the hardships of world war II. Her family moved to Delta Colorado in 1946. Jean was amazed at all of the trees to be found there.
She finished her senior year of high school at Delta. It was a sizable change from the Two Buttes and Lamar area schools.
Jean met that special guy, Gerald E Holden and married him the day after her 19th birthday, November 23rd, 1947. They spent an amazing 73 years together on the family farm on Ash Mesa.
She was a very talented lady. She sang, played the piano and organ. She was a perfectionist at what ever she decided to do, whether it was cooking, baking, cleaning, painting a figurine or painting a fence, driving beet harvest trucks, sewing, arranging flowers or finishing the turned wood pots that she and Gerald made. She loved to travel, she and Gerald traveled together and visited all 50 states. She loved to work on family history and collected family photos to put with it.
Jean was fierce in both her loyalty and love for family and friends.
She is survived by her son John M. Holden (Deb), Olathe, CO. daughter Annette H. Mathis (Robert), Alamosa, CO. Four grand children; Travis G. Mathis (Erica), Yellville, AK. Candice M. Russell (Lance), St Charles, MO. Jodi Schneider (Sam), Delta, CO. and Jeanie Gilder (Josh), Delta, CO. Eight great grand children Zachary and Emily Schneider, Alexis and Caitlynn Gilder, Levi Mathis, Dean, Rowan and Wayne Russell. Her brother Dwight Serfoss, Cortez, CO. and many nieces and nephews.
Jean was proceeded in death by her husband Gerald E. Holden, parents Walter H. and Maybel C. Serfoss, three brothers, James, Ernest, William, two sisters Hazel Flanders and Sarah Link
