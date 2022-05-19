Jean McHugh
May 17, 1935 - May 6, 2022
Jean (nee Hanrahan) McHugh passed away on May 6 at Horizon’s Care Center in Eckert, Colorado, just 11 days before her 87th birthday. Jean was born May 17, 1935, in Denver, Colorado to Thomas J and LeeOra (Tuttle) Hanrahan.
Jean and her parents moved to Los Angeles when Jean was just two years old. When Jean's father died suddenly in 1954, the family moved to Cedaredge where Jean met and married Jack McHugh in 1955.
As a young mom with four children, Jean worked to make extra money with seasonal work like packing apples. Once the kids were all in school, she took a job at the First National Bank of Cedaredge. Jean was active in her church and the ESA Sorority. She spent countless hours volunteering at the local rodeo grounds, and loved her bridge games and her friends.
Jean is survived by her three sons: Jerry and John (Adriana) of Cedaredge, and Bob McHugh of Grand Junction; and her daughter JoDee (Mark) Relph of Arvada. She is also survived by four granddaughters: Brandy, Tara, Sierra and Kendall, four great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and many very loved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, her parents, Tom and LeeOra, and both of her brothers, Jim and Tom.
