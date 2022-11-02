Jeanette Marie Roberts
October 7, 1946 ~ October 24, 2022
Jeanette Marie Roberts passed away peacefully on Monday, October 24th, 2022, at her residence in Delta, Colorado. She was 76 years old.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, November 5th, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Delta United Methodist Church.
Jeanette was born on October 7th, 1946, to Eleanor Sarah (Shockley) and Cecil C. Carpenter in Columbus, Nebraska. Jeanette spent her childhood in Omaha and Fremont, Nebraska and graduated from Fremont High School in 1964. Jeanette received a full merit scholarship to the University of Denver and was the first in her family to graduate from college. She received a B.A. in speech pathology from the University of Denver in 1968 and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from the University of Colorado Denver in 1978.
When Jeanette was a high school student, a teacher recognized her intellect and encouraged her to pursue a college education. That teacher changed the trajectory of Jeanette’s life, and Jeanette strove to give similar encouragement to others. Jeanette was a firm believer that a quality education was the most valuable thing one could receive in life and that the opportunity to learn was a gift. She continually pursued knowledge throughout her lifetime and encouraged her family to do the same.
Jeanette and Cary Stitt were wed on June 14, 1967, in Denver. They later realized they were not meant to be married, but they remained lifelong friends.
Jeanette visited the Western Slope for the first time in the late 1960’s, and fell in love with the region’s natural beauty and tranquility, so she moved to Delta in 1978. She married Wayne Roberts on October 29, 1979. They had two daughters, Sarah and Emily, who were the light of Jeanette’s life—as anyone who had even a passing conversation with her can attest.
During her life, Jeanette had a multitude of careers, all focused on serving her community. After a brief time as a speech pathologist, she worked for the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment in workforce training programs, as the Director of Social Services at the Delta County Department of Human Services, and owned and operated Roberts Funeral Home with her husband Wayne until he passed away in 1992. Her final career was teaching 4th and 5th grade at Lincoln Elementary until she retired in 2011.
Jeanette was an avid bridge player, and she achieved Life Master status in the American Contract Bridge League in 2015. She loved debate, and she coached the Delta High School speech and debate team for many years. She was a longtime member of the Delta United Methodist Church and played in the bell choir. In her free time, she enjoyed reading, caring for her beloved cats, and spending time with family.
Jeanette is survived by her two daughters, Sarah Roberts of Washington, DC and Emily Roberts (David Mayer) of Denver, CO; stepdaughters Kim Roberts (Robbie Griffee) of Denver, CO, Shelly (Dave) Vandertie of Solana Beach, CA, and Lisa (Bernie) Kuta of Highlands Ranch, CO; nephew Stephen (Dawn) Armstead of Phoenix, AZ and niece Jaydine Fields (Alex Chliwnyj) of Tucson, AZ; first husband Cary Stitt (Jack Brothers) of Centralia, WA, and best friend Lou Smith of Delta, CO.
Jeanette is preceded in death by her parents, husband Wayne and three sisters, Christine Armstead, Sharon Slosser, and Sylvia Culver.
The family would like to thank the incredible community that surrounded Jeanette. In particular, Larry and Diana Chacon, Roxanne Lilly, Gus Bernal, and Dr. Jarred Freese provided invaluable support.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Delta County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1111, Delta, CO 81416.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
