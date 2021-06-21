Jeannine Anne Riley
September 9, 1943 - June 6, 2021
Hotchkiss resident, Jeannine A. Riley passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021 at her home. She was 77 years old.
Jeannine was born September 9, 1943 to Michael J. and Mary K. (Ruhl) Schaffer in Ovid, Colorado. She spent her childhood and attended schools in Northeast Colorado, graduating from Fort Morgan High School.
On August 19, 1978, Jeannine married Phillip Raymond Riley in Boulder, Colorado. The couple had the honor of sharing 42 years of love and marriage.
Jeannine was a member of the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed gardening, canning, sewing, baking, but most of all she cherished time spent with her family.
Jeannine is survived by her husband, Phillip Riley; daughter, Debbie Dunning; son, Bill Gies and wife Shellie; two sisters, Eileen Hall and Alice Boyes; two grandchildren, Monica Wardal and Rachel Hernandez; four Great-grandchildren, Kaiden, Kenadie, Kiley, and Quynn.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hope West and the Delta Oncology Department for all the excellent care of Jeannine.
