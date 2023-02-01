Jennifer Ann Thomas
April 2, 1955 ~ December 11, 2022
Jennifer Ann Thomas, born April 2, 1955, passed away on December 11, 2022. Jennifer lived most recently on Redlands Mesa; prior to that, she was a resident of Paonia. Her sister, Susan Jakust Dalton of Telluride, survives Jennifer. She has three nephews: Erik M. Dalton of Telluride, Kurt A. Dalton of Scarsdale, New York, and Christopher C. Dalton of Golden, Co. Jennifer was raised in the Metro Detroit area and lived for many years in Ohio before moving to Paonia in 2013. A Remembrance of Jennifer’s life will be scheduled at a later date.
