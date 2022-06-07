Jerry Koberstein
July 9,1941 - March 6,2022
Jerry Koberstein, formerly of Cedaredge, passed away March 6, 2022. Jerry was born on July 9, 1941 in Oshkosh, NB.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 67 years, Voda; son Rodney Koberstein, daughter Heather Fraizer, four grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, one brother and three sisters. There will be a celebration of life and potluck picnic at the Cedaredge Park Pavillion on June 17th at 5:00. Please bring a side dish or dessert to share.
