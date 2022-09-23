Jerry Nelson Hines
May 16, 1940 ~ September 7, 2022
Jerry Nelson Hines’ earthly journey concluded on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Hope West Hospice in Grand Junction, Colorado. Jerry was 82 years old.
Jerry’s earthly journey began on May 16, 1940, in Bertram County, Texas. His proud parents were George Penn and Verda Virginia (Johnson) Hines. Jerry grew up in Delta, Colorado, where he graduated from high school in 1958. He continued his education at Mesa Junior College, graduating in 1961. He then attended the University of Wyoming and graduated in 1963 with a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Education. Jerry received full-ride wrestling scholarships to both colleges and distinguished himself as an outstanding athlete. He was a two-time NJCAA wrestling champion and was inducted into Colorado Mesa University’s Hall of Honor.
Jerry married the love of his life Sharon G. Atchley on September 2, 1962. Over a period of 60 years, Jerry and Sharon cultivated their love and the family it grew.
Jerry was, among many things, a farmer and business owner. He was a respected member of his local community and beyond. He served on several boards, including the Farm Service Agency, National Onion Association, Colorado Co-op Exchange, and the Delta Co-op. He also served as a board member of Delta Rivers Church. Jerry was a pilot and enjoyed snowmobiling, spending time in the mountains, and collecting antique tractors. He was a family man and a devoted Christian who loved to study God’s Word.
Jerry is survived by his beloved mother Verda Hines of Delta, CO; his loving wife Sharon Hines of Delta, CO; his three sons, Brent (Regina) Hines of Delta, CO, Cordell (Erin) Hines of Henryetta, OK, and Lance (Mindy) Hines of Southern Africa; his sister LaDell (Ted) Britain of Delta, CO; his brother Randy (Cheryl) Hines of Delta, CO; and his ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Jerry is preceded in death by his father George Penn Hines and his two younger brothers, Larry and Kenny Hines.
The visitation will be on Sunday, September 11, 2022, from 6 until 8 in the evening. The celebration of Jerry’s life will be held on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 11 in the morning at Rivers Church.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
