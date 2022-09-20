Jesse James Erickson
January 7, 1979 ~ September 10, 2022
Jesse James Erickson passed away on Saturday, September 10th, 2022, in Hotchkiss, Colorado. He was 43 years old.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 17th, 2022, at the Paonia K-8 School ~ 846 Grand Ave, Paonia, CO 81428, followed by graveside at the Cedar Hill Cemetery and celebration of life dinner at the American Legion of Paonia.
Jesse was born on January 7th, 1979, to Debra Dee (Stubblefield) and Jesse Craig Erickson in Delta, Colorado. Jesse attended the schools in Paonia and then continued his education at the Lawson Products Sales Business Trade School. Jesse was a coal miner and later on a owner and operator for his business in Paonia working with cannabis. Jesse was a lifetime resident of the Delta County area.
On July 19th, 1997, Jesse married the love of his life Micah Nichole Mecum in Delta, Colorado. They had just celebrated 25 years together.
Jesse enjoyed the outdoors. He was a fisherman, loved to go four-wheeling, camping and if it was with family, it was even better! Jesse loved kids and animals. He spent many hours coaching for the Paonia sports; from Peewee’s to middle school kids. Jesse was a walking Bible. He loved the Lord and was the type of guy that was always ready to go home. He would often quote John 3:16. If he had a chance to give ya praise, he would often say, “At-a-boy – Mejo”
Jesse is survived by his parents: Jesse Craig Hotchkiss, CO, Debra Dee Stubblefielld of Paonia, CO; his loving wife Micah of Hotchkiss, CO; Son Samuel James of Hotchkiss, CO; two daughters: Brooklynd (Hunter) Brasfield of Delta, CO, McKenna (Chris) Lindley of Aviana Italy; two brothers Jason (Miranda) of Cedaredge, CO, Luke (Christina) of Cody, Wy; and one granddaughter – OakLynn Grace Lindley due in October.
Jesse is preceded in death by his grandparents Karen Fae and John Martin; uncle Danny West and a cousin KC Martin.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
