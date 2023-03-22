Jesse Robert Davis (77) better known as Bob or JBob – passed from this life into the hands of his Lord on March 9, 2023 at home surrounded by his family. Bob suffered a brain stem stroke. He was the son of Betty (Clagett) and Wally deBeque of Carbondale. Bob graduated from Roaring Fork High School in 1963, attended CSU in Fort Collins, CO and Mesa College before marrying Shari Hooton in 1965. Together they were blessed with children – Brad, Mark and Tiffanie.
Bob worked most of his life in the coal mining industry. He had a short real estate career but returned to mining with the people he enjoyed. He was a great husband, father, grandfather and friend. Anyone who knew Bob treasured his humor and quick wit. Bob also had an amazing memory.
A very special time of his life was when he owned a small part of the West Elk Cattle Allotment. Bob’s best days were when he was in the mountains on his horse with his Border Collie dogs. He and his dog Sport were in the finals at the Meeker Stock Dog Trials in one of the first years of that competition. Bob also assisted with the Hotchkiss Sheep Camp Stock Dog Trials.
Survivors include his son Brad (Liz West) and his boys Burtch, Lawson, Hamlin and Fisher; his son Mark and his children Jaron & Danyelle; Tiffanie Albertson (Marty) and their children Dylan, Mason & Quinn; Sisters Sally (deBeque) Smith (Rick), Michelle deBeque (Hank VanBerlo) their daughters Alta (Jim) Otto and their children Savannah & Jack; Carly Jaeger and her children Keegan & Delaney; Bother-in-Law Walt Hooton; Sister-in-Laws Rebecca (Hooton) Nichols, Julie (Hooton) Knudsen (John), Nephew Nathan McKim. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his brother John Davis, his grandson Jesse Wyatt Davis and his niece Lyndsie McKim Truman.
Services will be held at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church at 5th & Palmer in Delta on March 31 at 10:30 am. A Reception will follow at the Hotchkiss Elks at Noon with a light lunch, friendship, hugs and memories
