Jimmy Dale LaValley
October 30, 1954 ~ December 4, 2022
Jimmy Dale LaValley, 68, passed away at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, CO, on December 4th, 2022 after a brief illness.
Jimmy was born on October 30, 1954, in Holdenville, OK, to Dale LaValley and Jo Cook LaValley. He grew up in Tulsa and graduated from Will Rogers High School in 1973. He attended Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, OK, graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice. He worked in Law Enforcement until he went to work for Mountain Bell in 1979 where he worked until 2001. At that point, he went to work for Waste Management in Houston, TX, where he became the Senior Vice President of Human Resources. He and his wife, Kristie, moved to Cedaredge, CO, in 2007 where they built their dream house and have lived until this time.
Jimmy loved golf, Texas Hold’em, Las Vegas, camping, his small farm, his beloved Oklahoma Sooners, and all creatures great and small. He loved to travel. He and Kristie traveled far and wide over the course of their marriage. This included much of Europe, Serbia, China, and many, many places in the U.S.
His greatest love, however, was his family. He was interested and engaged in his son’s lives on a regular basis as well as several nephews. His 4 grandchildren meant the world to him. He loved giving them tractor and ATV rides, teasing them about anything and everything, and making them giggle and laugh.
He was a compassionate, kind, caring man who would listen to anything anybody wanted to tell him and often did. And, frequently, had great ideas and advice to offer to them. He never met a stranger and made friends wherever he went.
Jimmy is survived by his wife of 36 years, Kristie, 2 sons, Brandon (Cori) LaValley and Sean (Tijana) LaValley and 4 grandchildren, Luka, Mason, AnnMarie and McKian. He is also survived by 2 sisters, Debbie Jo (Michael) Berrier and Kay (Scott) Pryer, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
There are no services planned at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring of 2023. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, Cedaredge, CO.
