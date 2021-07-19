Joan Clara Horton
March 12, 1941 - July 8, 2021
Joan Clara Horton passed away at her home in Delta, CO on Thursday, July 8, 2021. She was 80 years old.
A private family gathering will be held.
Joan Clara Geiser was born on March 12, 1941 in Pittsburgh, PA to Ralph John and Catherine M (Jox) Geiser.
Joan graduated from High school in Pittsburgh, PA. She was a secretary for the Board of County Commissioners in Sequoyah, OK.
Joan was a member of the Democrats Women Society. Her interests were baking, quilting, crocheting, gardening and puzzles. She made quilts for all her kids and grandkids. One of her favorite times of the day was when she opened her Bible and pressed into her relationship with Christ. She enjoyed travelling and spent several years overseas with her late husband during his time in military service.
She is survived by a son, Russell and his wife Avelina Horton of Wichita Falls, Texas; a daughter, Sherri May of Sallisaw, Oklahoma; a brother, Walter and his wife Debby Geiser of Chalmette, Louisiana; 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 1 great~great grandchild.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter Suzie Reynolds.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
