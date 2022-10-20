JoAnn Blunkall
July 23, 1941 ~ October 12, 2022
JoAnn Blunkall passed away Wednesday, October 12th, 2022. She was 81 years old.
JoAnn was born on July 23rd, 1941, in Kansas to Arloine (Williams) and Harry Lee Wentworth. She attended school in Cheraw and graduate from Cheraw High School in 1959.
JoAnn married Donald Eddie Rogers and had two sons, Donald Lee Rogers and David Eugene Rogers.
JoAnn had a daughter with Jim Montgomery, Shari and then later married Larry Blunkall and had two daughters Julie and Laura.
JoAnn worked as a waitress and then later on found her chosen career as a homemaker and also as an author. She wrote poems and had some published. She loved to cook for family, especially during the holidays, and she was quite the gardener that grew amazing plants.
JoAnn is survived by her two sons: Donald Lee Rogers of Manitou Springs, CO and David Eugene Rogers of Tulia, TX; three daughters: Shari Lynn Montgomery of Castle Rock, CO, Julie Marie Rose of Paonia, CO, and Laura Ann Galera of Denver, CO; three sisters: Carol May Harris (James) of Swink, CO, Charlene Richardson (Pat) of Pueblo, CO, and Brenda Sue Igou of LaJunta, CO; ten grandchildren, three great grandchildren and JoAnn’s special friend Rick Carroll.
JoAnn is preceded in death by her parents and sister Janice Spain
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
