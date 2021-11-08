JoAnn Burns
December 16, 1934 — October 31, 2021
JoAnn Burns went home to be with her Lord on October 31, 2021 at her home with her family by her side.
JoAnn was born on December 16, 1934, to Jesse Hezekiah and Gwendolyn Rainy (Merry) Tucker in Sarasota, Florida. She graduated from Sarasota High school in 1952.
JoAnn worked in Aspen Colorado at the Smithsonian Institute. Then she worked for two lawyers in the same office. This is when she met Larry Burns and they were married on January 1, 1969. Later she worked at Delta County Memorial hospital. Her music ministry began while singing at a revival. The evangelist Cecil Moe encouraged her to record her music. She would go on to sing at many churches and record her music on cassettes and later CD’s, in Denver and Grand Junction.
JoAnn loved the Lord Jesus Christ with her whole heart. She also loved and enjoyed all of her family and the many friends she made along the way. She cherished her many pets. She had a little Chihuahua named Bianca, who was beside her in the bed to the end. Singing at church for the Lord was her joy and passion. She had a beautiful and bountiful garden every year and shared her harvest with others. Other hobbies she enjoyed included reading, sewing and knitting.
She is survived by her husband Larry of Delta, children Melodie & (Shane) Marye of Grand Junction CO, Frank & (Mary) Burns of Glasgow MT, Tom & (Becky) Burns of Pikeville TN, Tamara & (Peter) Miles of Maybell CO, 20 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Jay Tucker.
Memorial service were held November 5, at Grand Mesa Southern Baptist Church in Cedaredge, Colorado.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory. View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
