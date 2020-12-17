Life Story for Jody Segura
Jody Victor Segura is dancing with Jesus. He peacefully slipped into Papa God’s arms at 5:55 a.m. on December 10, 2020 at his home in Cedaredge.
Jody was born on March 23, 1949, to Eugene and Rita Segura in New Iberia, Louisiana. He spent his childhood enjoying the wonderful Cajun food “Ca c’est bon – that’s good.” Jody graduated from New Iberia Senior High in 1967, and he attended one year of college in Lafayette, Louisiana. He joined the National Guard the following year and served 6 years.
Jody learned to work very early in life and passed that on to his children. He helped his mom with his younger siblings and did ironing for his mom, had a newspaper route via his bike, and worked for his father at his filling station – just to name a few jobs. He worked for “Ma Bell” until moving to Colorado in 1978.
Jody created the life of his dreams which included starting a business, working creatively with his hands, raising a family with Louise in the mountains, and finding beauty in all people and places. He was the local Cobbler and drove a school bus for 27 years in Cedaredge.
He met his wife, Louise, in December 1973, and they were married on June 20, 1975 in Orleans Parish. God blessed them with two beautiful children, daughter Scarlett, her precious husband Ian Arreola, and precious granddaughter Ja’el, and son Isaac. Jody had the privilege of having three foster children and one exchange student from Siberia. All six children graduated from Cedaredge High School.
Jody is preceded in death by his father Eugene Segura and his foster son, Lenny Torrez. Jody loved the mountains, being outside enjoying the beauty of God’s creation, hiking, fishing, camping, boating, hunting – anything adventurous. He loved growing a big garden filled with good food to eat and share, and his small vineyard provided good wine to celebrate life.
Jody loved his family so much. His home was always filled with love, peace and he knew how to make everyone laugh. His passion was for God, for “Papa” as he called Father God, Jesus and Holy Spirit – that was and is Jody’s life message: LOVE GOD AND LOVE PEOPLE. He was a minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and part of a Christian kitchen called the Bread of Life from 1992 until 2011, sharing the love of Jesus and serving at the National Rainbow Gathering. With a team of many Jesus lovers, they saw many miracles, food multiplication, God’s love and healing power, delivering and touching many lives to know God’s extravagant love for each of us.
Jody wanted everyone to know that the shoe repair business will continue in Eckert, Colorado, with Vern Anderson, a very qualified shoe and saddle repairman.
A celebration honoring Jody’s life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Rivers Church, 762 Dodge St., Delta, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Jody’s honor to: WIN Life (a global ministry), 12650 W 64th Ave 245, Arvada, CO 80004 or at www.WinLife.global or HopeWest (hospice) Delta, PO Box 24, Delta, CO.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.