Joe A Orpi Jr.
April 5th, 1947 ~ January 24th, 2022
Joe A Orpi Passed away on Monday, January 24th, 2022, at his families’ residence in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was 74 years old.
Services will be held on Saturday, April 16th, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Hotchkiss, Colorado Fairgrounds Hall.
Joe was born on April 5th, 1947, to Mabel (Gonzales) and Joe A Orpi Sr., in Palisade, Colorado.
Services will be held in spring of 2022 in the Hotchkiss area and he will be inurned at the Riverside Cemetery.
Joe grew up in the Palisade, CO area and then graduated from Hotchkiss High School in 1966.
Joe served our country in the United States Army from November 10th, 1966 to November 8th, 1968.
Joe married the love of his life Rebecca (Schmidtke).
Joe’s chosen career was in the mining field and he spent many years in the mines.
Joe is survived by his son Leon Orpi; step son Kenneth (Marsha) Kummer; step daughter Mona (Kelly) Vavra; brothers and sisters Viola, Louise, William, Joanna and Michael; granddaughters Tori, Brittany, Liz, and Grace; great granddaughters; many nieces and nephews.
Joe is preceded in death by his mother Mabel, father Joe Sr, wife Rebecca, Dorothy and Arlinda; and grandson Johnathan.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at: www.taylorfuneralservice.com
