John A. Waite
October 7, 1944 ~ October 28, 2021
John A. Waite was born on October 7, 1944 in Garnett, Kansas to Robert (Bob) and Marjorie Waite. John passed away on October 28, 2021 in Eckert, Colorado. John married Linda Pontius on March 6, 1971; together they had one daughter, Marjorie Holly.
Growing up in Garnett, Kansas, John actively participated in baseball, basketball, football, and track. John enjoyed fishing, rabbit and squirrel hunting on a friend’s family farm. He spent many summers hauling hay by morning and playing baseball in the evenings. John graduated from Garnett High School in 1962. He worked building houses and on the railroad for a while, but eventually headed west, moving to Grand Junction, Colorado and finally settling in Parachute.
John was a welder/pipefitter. He completed welding classes at Mesa College, and found that he was very good at it. This career led him all over Colorado and the Western United States, working on everything from the oil shale development to the construction of the Eisenhower tunnels and many other projects. When there was little work to be found near Parachute, John would find work in Wyoming, Utah, New Mexico, Nevada, and California. Through his work travels he met many good friends.
John’s biggest joys were his grandsons, Colby, Hayden, and Carson. He shared his love of sports and the outdoors with them and traveled all over the state to watch them in their various activities and sports.
John was preceded in death by his wife Linda, his parents, infant son, Darold Gene, brother Mike Waite, and sister Martha Shacklette.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Holly and Corey, grandsons Colby, Hayden, and Carson Rupp all of Cedaredge, several nieces, nephews, and close friends.
A graveside service will be held December 12, 2021 at 1:30 pm at the Battlement Mesa Cemetery immediately followed by a gathering of family and friends at the Grand Valley Fire Protection District’s Battlement Mesa Firehouse, 124 Stone Quarry Rd., Parachute, CO.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations may be made in John’s memory to HopeWest Hospice, PO Box 24, Delta, CO 81416, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
