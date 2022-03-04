John Adair Hotchkiss
August 16, 1935 ~ February 22, 2022
John Adair Hotchkiss passed away peacefully at his home in Hotchkiss on February 22, 2022. He was 86 years old. John was born in Delta, Colorado, to Adair John Hotchkiss and Berniece (Carnine) Hotchkiss on August 16, 1935.
He grew up in Hotchkiss and graduated from Hotchkiss High School in 1954. He worked during the summer months on the Hotchkiss ranch on the Muddy. He enlisted in the Navy and served from 1956 to 1960. John then moved to north-central Montana, to work with his dad on the cattle ranch.
He enjoyed his friends on Saturday nights in Malta, a town 40 miles from his home. Adair Hotchkiss sold this ranch in 1973 and John moved with his mother and dad back to Hotchkiss, where John was involved in the sheep and cattle operation until his death. Among other organizations, he was a member of the Hotchkiss Elks club, the Colorado Woolgrowers and the Colorado Cattle growers Association. John is survived by his sister, Mary, nieces Jody Labuda and Val Gaffield, and nephews Brian (Kip), Jim, and Patrick Farmer. John was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Helen Wadley. The service was held at the Hotchkiss Elks club on Sunday, February 27, at 11:00 am.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.