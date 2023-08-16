John Burns Drake
December 31, 1948 ~ August 7, 2023
John Burns Drake was born to Malcom and Shirley Drake on December 31, 1948. John passed away on August 7, 2023, at his residence in Hotchkiss, CO after a long battle with bone marrow disease.
John grew up in Paonia, CO with his 2 sisters and parents, graduating from Paonia High School in 1967. He attended the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in education in 1971 and then completed his master’s in vocational administration from Colorado State University in 1973. He began his high school teaching career in 1971 after marrying Cheris Garner that same year. They raised 3 children in Paonia until their divorce in 1987. He changed careers after teaching for about 7 years and ultimately spent most of his working life as a Safety Supervisor for large coal and construction projects including paper mills, copper smelters, power plants and gas plants. John married Linda Brezonick in 1997 and she was by his side up until his final days.
John is survived by his wife Linda of 23 years, sons Jason (Nikki) Drake and Donald (Althea) Drake, daughter Amanda (Alan) Schultz and 4 grandchildren: Peyton, Kennedy, Luke and Dylan, two sisters Donna Faulkner and Luana Sinski, both of Paonia, CO. John was preceded in death by his parents and niece, Angela Faulkner. A future memorial celebration will take place at Pleasure Park Fishing Outfitters where he spent many of his retirement days running fisherman up and down the river
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.