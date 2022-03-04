John Edward Zellner
January 21, 1965 ~ February 23, 2022
John Edward Zellner passed away at his home in Delta CO on Wed., February 23, 2022, with his family by his side. He was 57 years old.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday March 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Taylor Funeral Service Chapel Delta, with Randy Wyatt officiating.
John was born on January 21, 1965 to Jerry Lee and Claudette (Roberson) Zellner in Farmington, New Mexico. He went to school in Farmington and in Grand Junction, CO. John moved to Delta in 2016 from Saguache, CO.
On November 29, 2011 John married Sally Ann Wyatt in Delta, CO.
John was a master concrete finisher. He enjoyed fishing, shooting, the Denver Broncos, and riding his E bike, but mostly driving around with Sally.
Among survivors is his wife: Sally of Delta, a son: Dustin (Keyola) Zellner of Denver; a step-son Justin Farr of Wasilla, Alaska; a daughter: Jennifer (Heath) Zellner of Meade, KS; a step-daughter: Amber (Dani) Farr of Montrose, CO; a brother: Stephen (Johnna) Zellner of Farmington, NM; 2 sisters: Dana (Tony) Simoes of Woodburn, OR and Jamie (Mike) Mares of Grand Junction. Five grandchildren also survive. John’s parents preceded him in death.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
