John George Hughes
November 18, 1943 ~ August 19, 2022
John George Hughes passed away at his residence in Cedaredge, Colorado Friday, August 19th, 2022. He was 78 years old.
Services will be held at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Crawford, Colorado on Saturday, October 8th, 2022, at 2:00 p.m.
Born November 11th, 1943, in Raton, New Mexico, John was adopted by EC Hughes and Lela (Silver) Hughes. He graduated in 1960 and attended two years of college at Portales, New Mexico.
He joined the Army in 1965, and served in Germany for two years with combat duties. During his time in the Army, he was Special Service, Special Ops (Green Beret), Air Born Ranger and served in combat in South Vietnam. He served eight years including in the National Guard.
After his military service he attended the University of New Mexico and received his degree. John also became a licensed Electrician.
John served at the Colorado Springs Sheriff’s office for several years and then enjoyed working hard, in the industrial world as a journeyman electrician, so he could play hard. He spent about five to six months at one time working in McMurdo Station Antarctica.
August 11th, 1989, John married Leta Deutsch in Grand Junction, Colorado. They just celebrated 33 years of marriage.
John was an outdoorsman. He enjoyed guns, four wheeling, fishing and hunting. He would visit gun shops and tell lots of stories. He was even quite the prankster and always had a joke. He would often say, “Never make life too serious!” John will be GREATLY missed!
John accepted Jesus as his Savior at Girard Baptist church in Albuquerque, New Mexico.”
John is survived by his wife Leta of Cedaredge, CO; his Son John Hughes Jr of Delta, CO; his step son Klayton Burns (Sonya) of Tifton, GA; brother Lyn Hughes (Gwen) of Brownfield, TX; sister Lela Carol ; six grandchildren; Luke Hughes, Colby Godwin, Will Godwin, Lauren Grace Godwin, West Ayer Burns and Nora Jane Burns and many nieces and nephews.
John is preceded in death by his parents.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
