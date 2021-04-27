John H. Foote
September 21, 1925 ~ April 15, 2021
John Herbert Foote, native and long-time resident of Hamburg, Arkansas, and most recently a 22-year resident of Cory, Colorado, departed this life on April 15, 2021. He was born in Hamburg in 1925 to Mabel and Earl Foote. He was a long-time member of Hamburg United Methodist Church, where he sang in the choir and served in other capacities for many years, and where in 1956 he met his future wife, Elizabeth Cartrett.
John joined the U. S. Navy at age 17 during World War II, crisscrossed the nation training as an electronics technician, then received an assignment to China Lake Naval Ordnance Test Station in California. Later, at Tinker Field in Tulsa, he worked with radar, early computerized remote-control gun turrets, and other high-tech equipment on such aircraft as the Boeing B-29 and B-50.
Post-war, John pursued a college education, then devoted his energies to a number of interests, including electronics sales and service, managing family real estate holdings, and pursuing artistic interests as a professional photographer and freelance writer. He loved travel and exploration and took many trips throughout the United States and Canada. Over the past two decades he and Elizabeth regularly explored the backcountry of Colorado and Utah in their 4x4 pickup, continuing this favorite activity through his 94th year. His enjoyment of travel and camping kindled a like interest in his descendants, who carry on the tradition today.
John is survived by his wife of 58 years, Elizabeth Cartrett Foote; his brother and sister-in-law, Edwin G. Foote and Maelyn Foote of Benton, Arkansas; his two sons and their wives, Stephen and Shannon Foote of McKinney, Texas, and Michael and Jennifer Foote of Monument, Colorado; and by two grandchildren, Rachael and Robert Foote, also of Monument, Colorado.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Cedaredge, Colorado.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to HopeWest Hospice of Grand Junction, Colorado, or to Hamburg First United Methodist Church of Hamburg, Arkansas.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
