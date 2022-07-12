John H. Norris
July 9, 1944 ~ July 5, 2022
Lifetime North Fork area resident, John H. Norris, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Elk Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center in Montrose. He was 77 years of age.
As per John’s wishes, no formal services will be held.
John is survived by his wife, Mary Norris; three sons: John E. Norris of Delta; Don (Lisa) Norris of Paonia; and David B. Norris of Portland, OR; three grandsons: Charles, Dan and Matt; and two great-grandsons: Alex and Keegan Martina.
John was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, James Norris.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
