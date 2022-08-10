John Henry Koppes
October 9, 1953 ~ July 27, 2022
John Henry Koppes passed away on July 27th, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado. He was 68 years old.
John was born October 9th, 1953 to Betty Radcliff and Virgil Koppes in Havre, Montana. He would spend his childhood in Delta, Colorado and was a graduate of Delta High School in 1971. John met and married Roberta Gladfelder on December 26, 1977. They would have three children, two daughters and a son.
John had many hats when it came to work, ending his career owning and operating his own HVAC business. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing cribbage, camping at Silver Jack Reservoir, going to Kino Bay Mexico, watching baseball and most of all spending time with his kids and grandchildren. One of his favorite sayings was, “Hard to be Strong, easy to be Weak!”
John is survived by his wife Roberta, two daughters, Sara (Cimarron) Mendenhall of Grand Junction, Colorado; Amy (Adrian) Lawson of Spokane, Washington; son Bryan (Jennifer) Koppes of Billings, Montana; three brothers, Joe (Connie) of Greeley, Colorado; Don of Delta, Colorado; and Jerry (Jan) Koppes of Chicago, Illinois; two sisters, Rebecca (Sean) Koppes-Conway of Merritt Island, Florida; and Diane Suttle, of Montrose, Colorado and nine grandchildren; Ethan and Madison Mendenhall, Mikayla (Jordon) Hampton, Jordan Darnell, Kyler and Daine Koppes, and Axel, Austin and Ainsley Lawson. John was preceded in death by his parents.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
Services will be held on Saturday, September 3rd at 10:30am at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Delta, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Redeemer Lutheran School Building Fund at Redeemer Lutheran Church 1000 Pioneer Rd in Delta, Colorado 81416.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.