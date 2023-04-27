John "Jack" Albert Minor
June 8, 1933 ~ April 10, 2023
Jack entered into rest Monday April 10, 2023. He was 89 years old. Jack was born in Peoria, Illinois on June 8, 1933 to Francis Grant Minor II and Frances (Timmons) Minor. He spent much of his childhood on the Timmons family farm in Illinois. While his teen years were spent in Kansas with his father. He traveled back and forth between families on the Continental Trailway buses. His father worked for Continental Trailways so he traveled for free. Jack had fond memories of these rides.
Jack had the pleasure of traveling to 48 of the 50 states. He was enlisted stateside in the US Army as a Paratrooper from 1953 to 1956. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and Parachutist Badge SO 169. Jack was a Kansas City fire man for 17 years as well as a truck driver, US mail carrier a farm hand near Maher CO and garbage collector in Aspen CO.
He married the love of his life Patti Culver in 1975. Jack loved to spend time fishing, watching old movies and spending time with his whole family. He loved them all dearly. He attended church every Sunday. His faith and church were a core part of the later years of his life.
He is preceded in death by both his parents, his wife Patti Minor, His son Grant Minor and his great grandson Taylen Eames.
He is survived by sister Linda Minor Diombala, niece Ashley Pearce, stepson John Lubbert, stepdaughters Jane (Darrel)Gardner, Jean (Dave)Sellers, Hope Wynn, Jacque Lubbert. His grandson Grant Minor and his mother Karen Rohde. Grandchildren Shane McFarland, April (Lenny)Nord, Emily (Wheeler)Juell, Jennifer Bailey, Adrian (Rowena) Pena, Lindsey (Dave)Hefley, Shannon Schliefert, Patrick Schliefert. Great grandchildren Dawson Eames, Mike Schliefert, Ashlyn Schliefert, Macsen and Opal Pena, Emma and Ethan Hefley, Arlo and Rhett Bailey, Georgia and Taron Branham
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Surface Creek Community Church 21987 Austin Rd, Austin, CO. Private family entombment to take place at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.