John L. “Jack” Blair
June 6, 1929 ~ June 18, 2021
Jack Blair, a long-time resident of Paonia, Colorado, most recently of Delta, Colo., passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Delta Health Medical Center, in Delta, Colorado. He was 92 years old.
A memorial service to celebrate Jack’s life will be at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at the Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Delta, CO with James Gall officiating. Private family interment s will take place at the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Paonia.
Born on June 6, 1929, in Newton, Iowa to John Byington and Ethel Mae (Oldfield) Blair, John spent his childhood on the family farm near Newton, IA and attended high school in Newton. He met Mary Lou Binning at a roller rink, falling at her feet and proclaiming “I sure fell for you!” He was drafted into the US Army and served during the Korean War in the South Pacific. He and Mary wrote to each other during that time, marrying on November 1, 1953 following his return. One of their fondest memories is friends and family who celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with them in November of 2018. They celebrated 66 years of marriage before Mary’s passing on June 29, 2020.
Following their wedding, they loaded up the car and headed for California, stopping to stay with Mary’s aunt and uncle in Casper, WY and never left. Jack attended Casper Junior College, working for the Wyoming State Highway Department while Mary was employed as a secretary by the US Department of Agriculture.
He later graduated with a BA in Business from the University of Montana at Missoula, MT. Their children Jennifer and John were born during the years following, as they moved back to Casper, and Sheridan, WY, ending up in Montrose, and later, Delta, CO. Jack travelled to the “West End” as an insurance adjuster, eventually becoming an insurance agent. In 1974, the family moved to Paonia, Colorado, where he owned and operated the DC Hawkins Agency.
They were business owners and active community members there until relocating to Delta almost three years ago due to health needs.
Jack was a member of the Ute Trails Car Club. Cherry Days celebrations found Jack and Mary in the parade as co-pilot of Mary’s mint green 36’ Ford CPE Street Rod. Jack belonged to every service organization in the area, with his final one being the Paonia Lions Club. He was also a board member for the First National Bank of Paonia, and a member of the Pitkin Mesa water board. His many interests included classic cars, bowling, gardening, and working in his yard.
Jack is survived by his two children: son John Blair of Paonia, and daughter, Jennifer Roeber (Chad) of Montrose; sister Lillian Prendergast of Newton, IA; Jack also leaves behind three grandchildren whom he loved: Ian Roeber (Rose Miola) of Richmond, VA; Rebecca Roeber (Travis Boswell) of Olathe, KS; and Brennan Blair (Megan Walsh) of Brooklyn, NY., and his only great grandchild Cecilia Marie Roeber of Richmond, VA.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife Mary, his parents, sisters, Dorothy Eaton and Thelma Funk and a brother, Harold Blair.
Memorial contributions can be made in Jack’s memory to: Ute Trails Scholarship Fund.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.