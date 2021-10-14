John L. Kough
December 18, 1943 - October 8, 2021
Austin, Colorado resident John L. Kough, passed away on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at his residence. He was 77 years old.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 3 pm, Nov. 1 at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado in Grand Junction.
John was born on Dec. 18, 1943 to John Gilbert and Bernice (Graves) Kough in Tacoma, Washington. He spent his childhood in Tacoma and graduated from Stadium High School in Tacoma.
On Jan. 3, 2015, John married Hazel M. (Dingman) Boggess at their home in Austin, Colorado.
John was a member of Rails to Trails Club. He loved trains and was a rail fan. John recently celebrated 41 years of sobriety.
John is survived by his wife, Hazel Boggess of Austin; two nieces, Nancy (Louis) Rougett of Tacoma and Sue (Scott) Biles of Puyallup, Washington; Hazel's children, Liz Monzingo of Cedaredge, Colorado, Chuck (Michelle) Monzingo of Silverdale, Washington, William (Julia) Monzingo of Farmington, New Mexico and Mandy Monzingo (David Miller) of Roswell, New Mexico; 16 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
John was preceded in death by his parents and a brother.
The family suggests memorial contributions to be made in John's memory to HopeWest Hospice, PO Box 24, Delta, Colorado, 81416.
Arrangement are under the care of and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com.
