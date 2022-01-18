John Leonard Johnson
November 22, 1940 ~ January 5, 2022
John Leonard Johnson passed away on January 5th, 2022, at Delta Health Hospital. He was 81 years old.
John was born on November 22nd, 1940, to Vivian (Pentland) and Leonard Johnson of California. He attended and graduated from John H. Francis Polytechnic High school in Sun Valley, California. After high School, John worked as an apprentice carpet layer, later working as a journeyman installer before starting J L Johnson Carpet Service.
John was a mill operator and equipment oiler at Union Carbide / UMETCO in Uravan, Colorado through the project closure and remediation, then completed coursework in Welding and Sheet Metal at Delta-Montrose Vocational College. John worked in the surrounding area assisting many people in construction of their homes and was part of the Nucla Moose Lodge. After spending several years in the Nucla and Naturita area, he was a manufacturing technician at CoorsTek in Grand Junction, Colorado. He made his home in Paonia, Colorado for the past 12 years.
John was an avid Western movie fan. He collected western memorabilia and cowboy and Indian things.
John is survived by his sons, James (Leslie) Johnson of Henderson, NV; Michael (Angela) Johnson of Paonia, CO; Patrick (Kim) Johnson of Summerville, SC; brother Michael Walker of Paonia, CO; six grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.
John is preceded in death by his wife Dana, parents and a sister, Shirley Gilbreath.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
