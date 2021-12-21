John Lucente
December 6, 1930 - December 13, 2021
John Lucente died on 13 Dec 2021 at Horizons Care Center, Eckert Colorado. He was 91 years old.
John was born in Hackensack, New Jersey on 6 Dec 1930 to Anthony & Rose Lucente. After graduating Hackensack New Jersey High School, he attended Farley Dickenson University, New Jersey where he obtained his certificate of Aeronautics. At the same time, he attended Teterboro School of Aeronautics, New Jersey and obtained his Pilot, Commercial & Instrument, and Airline Transport Pilot Licenses. After graduation, his first job was with the Van Dusen Aircraft Company out of Teterboro, New Jersey as a Flying Salesman. In Feb 1951 during the Korean War, he enlisted in the US Army Security Agency. After the military in 1954, he became a civilian pilot and lived and worked all over the world to include Africa with the Liberian Government where he met and married Gertrud from Germany. In 1958 they had a daughter Jacqueline born in Liberia, Africa. In 1959 they had a son John born in Ridgewood, New Jersey. They then all lived and traveled all over the world to include Libya, Africa for the USA & English Oil companies; Panama for the National Science Foundation doing meteorological weather research & United Fruit Company; US Army Pacific Missile Testing Range, Kwajalein Marshall Islands; St. Thomas US Virgin Islands & Puerto Rico as Chief Pilot for American Inter Island Airlines flying the Caribbean; Seville Spain flying between Spain, Africa & Canary Islands, just to name a few overseas; all 50 United States; worked for Federal Express and United States Army, Navy and Air force military contracts.
His passions were flying, traveling, clamming, fishing, gold dredging, treasure hunting and metal detecting.
He is survived by his daughter Jacqueline Mellott & her husband Brian Mellott of Paonia, CO; Brother George Lucente of Clinton, New Jersey and his grandchildren Jodi and Anthony Lucente.
He was preceded in death by his Mother & Father Rose & Anthony Lucente, Brother Jack Lucente, Sister Francis Ferrari, and Son John Lucente, Jr.
No services to be held as per his request. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory. View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.