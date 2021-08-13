John M Strmach Jr.
October 23, 1936 - August 4, 2021
John M. Strmach Jr. passed away Aug. 4, 2021. He was 84 years old.
Graveside service will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery on Monday, August 23rd, 2021, at 10:00 a.m.
John was born in Paonia, Colorado on October 23rd, 1936, to Mattie B (Pierce) and John Mike Strmach Sr. John grew up in Paonia and being a straight “A” student graduated from Paonia High School.
John served our country in the U.S. Army. His primary station was in Germany.
John was a hard and dedicated worker all his life! His jobs included setting pins at the bowling alley in Paonia and picking fruit. He loved watching sports on TV and was very knowledgeable about all the teams and players.
John was a very caring person. He always kept track of how much water the local farmers had, how the fruit crops were doing and how the coal miners were doing. He was inspiring in the way he faced his declining physical abilities. John very much appreciated the caring help he received from the workers at Pace and Horizons Care Center.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
