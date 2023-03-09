John Malcolm Loring Jr.
June 19th, 1934 ~ February 23rd, 2023
John Malcolm Loring Jr. passed away at his home on the morning of February 23rd, 2023. He was 88 years old.
John was born June 19th, 1934, to Louise Laurestine Hersey and John Malcolm Loring Sr. in Mancos, Colorado. He would spend his early childhood in Monte Vista, Colorado. He would graduate from high school in Washington in 1952. A year later he would marry the love of his life, Rose Marie Verzal in Las Vegas, Nevada. To this amazing union three daughters were born: Catherine, Jacqueline, and Margaret.
John joined the Air Force in 1952. He would remain dedicated to his country for 29 years and retired as a Lt. Colonel. John was also a member of the Texas State Guard as a Battalion Commander from 1982 to 1985. From 1994 to 1995 John served as Colorado VFW State Commander. He would remain active in the V.F.W., D.A.V., the American Legion, BPOE #309 Life member (Colorado Springs), the Air Force Association, AARP – tax aide from 1985 to 2023 and AARP driver training program. John enjoyed the outdoors of Colorado, hunting and fishing. He was handy with crafts, woodworking, gardening and what he enjoyed most was helping others. John was an active member of the Delta Christian Church as well as the New Hope Church in Cedaredge.
John is survived by daughters, Catherine Hale and spouse Bill of Longview, Texas; Jacqueline Whitman and spouse David of Niceville, Florida; Margaret (Peggy) Warner Spouse Mike of Cedaredge, CO; five grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister Janet Coleman of Salem, Oregon.
