John Matthew Shockey
January 27, 1926 ~ January 24, 2022
John Matthew Shockey passed away Monday, January 24th, 2022, at the Veterans Memorial Medical Center in Grand Junction, Colorado. He was 95 years old.
Graveside service was held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 7th, 2022, at the Delta City Cemetery in Delta, Colorado.
John was born on January 27th, 1926, to Effie Somora (Brock) and Elbert Stephen Shockey in Tuttle, Oklahoma (Grady County). He grew up in the Phoenix and Scottsdale Arizona area. He received his education in Scottsdale, Arizona.
John joined and served our country in the United States Army on April 18th, 1944 and served through April 2nd, 1946. He served during WWII and the Battle of the Bulge. He was a Purple Heart and Bronze Star Recipient.
John’s chosen career field was in construction and carpentry. He spent 32 years in the Carpenter’s Union swinging a hammer. John was a part of the Bill Williams Mountain Men, made up of doctors, lawyers, businessmen, contractors and a camp cook. John rode with the Mountain Men yearly from Children’s Hospital Wards always dressed in buckskins and coon skin cap. The Mountain Men also rode in the Flagstaff, Arizona Powwow parade yearly. The Mountain Men Rode in Ronald Regan’s inauguration parade as the Ambassadors of Arizona. He loved the outdoors and camp cooking. He was a fisherman and a prospector. His favorite of all was hunting! He enjoyed the results of his adventures with his favorite meal ~ venison steak, fried potatoes, pinto beans and cornbread. He always considered the meal as all he needed or wanted for Christmas when family inquired what he wanted for Christmas. His personal greeting to those he connected with was, “Howdy Partner!”
He moved to Colorado in 2014, from Cornville, Arizona.
John is survived by his sister Mary M. Davis of Brush Prairie, Washington and many nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents Elbert S Shockey and Effie S (Brock), his sister Ida Banta and his brother Elbert S Shockey JR.
John will be very missed.
