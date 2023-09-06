John Paul Wakefield
January 16, 1930 — August 22, 2023
John Paul Wakefield, 93, of Crawford, CO, passed away August 22, 2023 at Collier Hospice in Wheat Ridge, CO. John was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on January 16, 1930 to Paul Woodruff Wakefield and Sarah Una Powell Wakefield. He was the oldest of six children, John, Lila, Roy, Gene, Mary Alyce and Margaret Ann. During his childhood the family lived and traveled throughout New Mexico where John graduated from high school in 1946. At age 17 John enlisted in the Navy where he rose to the rank of Petty Officer Second Class. He served on the aircraft carrier USS Badoeng Strait as an Electronics Technician 2. After John left the Navy, he worked with several of his uncles as a licensed electrician until he enrolled into the University of New Mexico. John graduated in May of 1950 with a double degree of Electrical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering. After graduation John began employment with the National Bureau of Standards (National Institute for Standards and Technology) in Boulder, CO. On March 9, 1963 John married Helen Dorthea Marie Lubben and the two had three children together, Kristine, Pauline and Rohde. John and Helen raised their family in Longmont, CO. While living in Longmont, John was very active in the community, particularly in the Longmont Amateur Radio Club where he served as the treasurer for many years. John shared his interest in electronics, radios, computers with everyone he met. In his work at the Bureau, John traveled throughout the world, bringing his wife Helen along, using the largest of microwave antennas to chase and map the stars. John also tested speed radars and frequently gave tours of the atomic clock housed at the Bureau. After almost 3 decades of service at the Bureau of Standards John retired and moved to Crawford, CO where he lived out his retirement. In Crawford he was active in both the Crawford Mesa Water Association and the Crawford Community United Methodist Church. With the CMWA John optimized operation and use of water resources for the local farmers and ranchers. John was very strong in his faith with the Methodist Church where he was key in developing and managing the sound and video systems in the church sanctuary, helped build the CCUMC Thrift Shop and recorded the service every Sunday for those who could not attend in person. Throughout his life, John was a kind and giving person who always made himself available to help others. John was preceded in death by his wife Helen, his brothers Gene and Roy, and his sister Lila. John is survived by this sisters, Mary Alyce Krist and Margaret Ann Foss, his daughters Kristine Coniway [Jeffery] and Pauline Hoekstra, his son Rohde Wakefield [Karre], his grandchildren Zachary Hoekstra [Rachel], Shawn Coniway, Kaitlin Hoekstra, Patrick Coniway, Breanna Wakefield, Grant Wakefield, Faith Wakefield, and his great grandson Aiden Hoekstra.
