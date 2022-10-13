John R Olivas
June 21, 1964 ~ September 14, 2022
We are sad to announce the passing of John R Olivas of Montrose Colorado. John was born on June 21, 1964 and died at the age of 58 on September 14, 2022. John worked in the onion fields, and doing odd jobs growing up in Delta, Colorado. As a young father, his first real job was at Golden Key Archery as a parts maker for Bow N Arrows. He then worked at The Best Western Hotel as the Maintenance Man for many years and I worked with him during the summers. He received his Electrician License while living in Arizona. He spent many years working in the coal mines as an electrician, working long hard hours. In the recent months, he changed professions and began working for Earth Works as an Excavator Operator. When John wasn’t working he was doing the things that he loved most, spending time with his friends and family. John loved the outdoors, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, four wheeling, and spending time in his garden. He loved riding his Harley with his wife and buddies. John loved life, loved to laugh and always wanted to have a good time. He was an all-around great guy, and if someone needed help and he had it, he would give it to you.
John is preceded in death by his father John R Olivas and brother Jerry Leroy Olivas. He is survived by his loving wife Victoria Montano. Mother Sadie Cruz, his loving children Johnny Olivas, Tina Olivas, Josh Olivas, Sierra Couey and grandchildren, Jordan, Annalia, Nevaeh,Romeo, Angel, and Victoria. His Uncle/Brother Pat and many extended family members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.