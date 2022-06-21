John Raymond Harris
April 24th, 1943 - June 8th, 2022
Raymond Harris, Age 79, went to be with the Lord on June 8th, 2022 with loved ones by his side. John was born the son of Paul Raymond Harris and Martha Louise McLama on April 24th, 1943 in Beardstown, Illinois.
John attended high school at Jacksonville High until 1961. He met and married his wife Mary Ann Boston, on September 23rd, 1977. They had five kids together in Jacksonville before they moved to Eagle, Colorado in 1985. John had started his career driving a dump truck for K.E. Vas, then later went on to drive concrete trucks for La Farge, while also owning his own paint and body shop until he retired in 2006.
John was blessed to have such a wonderful life. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, working on his 1972 Chevelle, and doing annual trips to Moab with the grandkids to see the car show.
John is proceeded in his death by his father Paul Harris, mother Martha Upchurch and son Brian Harris.
John is survived by his wife Mary Ann Harris of Olathe, CO; son Brad (Penny) Harris of Olathe, CO; daughter Jan Harris (Billy) Worley of Montrose, CO; son Johnny Harris of Longmont, CO; grandchildren, Cody Book, Russell (Aspen) Harris, Bailey Harris, Bradlen Harris, Bradee Worley (Alex), Jaelyn Worley, and Ericka Harris; and great-granddaughter Raylee Book.
John's services will be held on June 25th, 2022 at the Olathe Cemetery, 653-685 S 12th St Olathe, CO at 11 am, with a celebration of life and luncheon to follow directly after at 61109 E Mesa Rd. Olathe, CO.
