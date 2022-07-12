John Seastone

John W. Seastone
November 22, 1948 ~ June 30, 2022
Eckert, Colorado resident, John W. Seastone, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at his residence. He was 73 years of age.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Delta. A Celebration of Life service with inurnment at Fort Logan National Cemetery will be held at a later date.
John William was born on November 22, 1948 to Karl Arthur and Florine Dorothy (Young) Seastone in Denver, Colorado. He spent his childhood in North Denver and graduated from Lakewood High School with the Class of 1966. After graduation, John enlisted in the United States Navy serving in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in 1970.
After serving his country, John received his Associate’s Degree in Fire Science from Red Rocks Community College.
On November 24, 1973, John married the love of his life, Susan Eileen Brown, in Arvada.
John was a firefighter in Lakewood where he achieved the rank of Assistant Chief and retired after a career of 30 years. He then moved to Eckert, Colorado where he and his wife have resided for the past 18 years. He was a member of the Moose Lodge, Delta Elks Lodge and Cedar Mesa Ditch and Reservoir Board Member. He was a former Mason.
John enjoyed motorcycles, woodturning, fly-fishing, traveling, ball room dancing and loved playing craps.
John is survived by his wife, Susan Seastone of Eckert; his two sons: Jonathan (Shandy) Seastone of Wheatridge and Loran (Jennifer) Seastone of Arvada; five grandchildren, whom he loved dearly: Cole, Clayton, Kalena, Sterling and Avery; and his two sisters: Carol (Bill) Coxen and Barbara Wagster, all of Lakewood.
The family suggests memorial contributions to be made in John’s memory to Tunnels to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306 or www.t2t.org/donate.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
