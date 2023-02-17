John took his last breath in the arms of his loving wife Sherri, in the sign shop they owned and operated since 1995 in Delta, CO. He was 69 years old. Born in Denver, CO, John was the chosen baby of Kenneth LeRoy Wood and Rosemond Lillian McBride, both now deceased.
John along with his little sister Kathleen, grew up in Greeley, Brush and Northglenn and he graduated from Northglenn High in 1972. He continued his education at the University of Northern CO in Greeley where he excelled in the Arts Program. John married the girl next door, Sherri Schild on September 26th, 1981. They said their vows in Red Feather, CO in an outdoor setting which set the stage for the rest of their lives together. They both loved fishing, hiking and camping in their Colorado backyard, always with their dog by their side. They prospered in Denver with their careers. John was the art director at Computer Image in Denver CO, the company accredited with building the first animation computer, he was an integral part of animation history. He also worked for several sign companies including the renowned Smith, Nelson and Otis.
However John and Sherri longed for a simpler life, and to be surrounded by the nature they loved, so they moved to Cedaredge, CO , nestled at the bottom of Grand Mesa in 1995.
John had many talents and his art became his livelihood. He designed signs that ranged from hand lettering, air brushing, sand blasting and gold leaf, creating many breath taking works of art. He was a lover of music, a musician and an accomplished bass player. He often frequented record stores to purchase music for his vast collection. He was an important part of the founding of Doubleplay Records in Aurora which was owned by his sister and her husband.
His love of fishing and the great outdoors lead him to great heights to find that elusive trout. John felt God’s presence the most being outdoors in mother nature. He was a serious fine artist and an avid gardener who loved turning seeds into food.
John was a founding member of Friends of the Gunnison and a member of Trout Unlimited. He was on the Historic Preservation Board in Delta serving eight years.
John was known for his kindness, his wit, an infectious laugh and of course his mustache. He was blessed with a large circle of friends and family and was admired for his free spirit and the genuine person he was. His life leaves us with stories that will lift our spirits and help us mend our broken hearts.
John is survived by his wife Sherri Wood/Schild and his sister Kathleen Goodgion of Frederick, CO. His mother-in-law Marlene Schild of Windsor, CO and many other Schild family members, and his Aunt Jody Wells of Greeley.
He was preceded in his death by his parents, Uncle Wayne Wells of Greeley, and his father-in-law, Wilbur Schild of Windsor.
