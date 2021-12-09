Johnny Toney Moralez
April 30, 1955 — December 4, 2021
Johnny Toney Moralez, a life-long Delta resident, entered into glory on Saturday, December 4, 2021, with his wife and children by his side. Johnny, a man of faith, lived a life serving others. Along with his incredible athleticism and warm-hearted banter, his family and friends, as well as his community are at a great loss.
Johnny was the youngest of 13 children born to Joe and Jessie Moralez on April 30, 1955. Johnny graduated from Delta High School in 1974. He married the love of his life, Marla Merryman, on September 4, 1976. They have three children and five grandchildren. The legacy of Johnny’s kind spirit, passion for sports, loyalty to serve, and zest for life will live on through them.
Preceded in death by his parents Joe and Jessie, siblings Tony, Nellie, Erma, Johnny, Louise, and Ted.
Survived by his wife Marla; children, Naomi (Eric) Boyd, Toney Moralez, Stephanie (Rob Loveland) Moralez; grandchildren Jalen and Janae Boyd, Landon and Autumn Moralez, and Keagan Ertel Moralez,; siblings Jimmy, Joe (Erma), Comedina, Genevieve, Vic (Fay), Nick (Mary); over 200 nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Carla (John) Cappetto and Donna (Dale) Harper, as well as many friends.
Johnny thrived on entertaining and the exchanges of laughter. It was always a mystery as to what his mischievous sense of humor and playful imagination were dreaming up next. He was a skilled athlete and devoted sports fan. Whether it was cheering on his kids, grandkids, or other members of the family in their activities, watching his beloved Washington Redskins, or participating in a intense game of horseshoes, pool, or fast pitch, Johnny had a passion for competition and camaraderie. He was a respectfully admired opponent and a vital teammate. Johnny’s calling was to serve. He dedicated 40 years to the City of Delta, retiring in 2018. He also volunteered with the Fire Department until 2005 when he retired after 20 years.
Johnny was 66 years young when he moved to his eternal address. He is already so greatly missed and will forever remain in our hearts.
Johnny’s Celebration of Life will be held at River’s Church on Friday, December 10, 2021 at 4 pm.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
