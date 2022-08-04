Jonathan (Jon) Walker Tripp
On the morning of August 1, 2022, Jonathan (Jon) Walker Tripp of Carbondale, CO / Paonia, CO died at the age of 76. Jon was born to John Tripp and Irene Walker Tripp. Jon loved the outdoors, hiking, camping and cross country skiing. He was an avid photographer, mostly of nature and historical sites in Colorado. He also loved gardening and tending to his fruit trees and grape vines. Jon loved all animals and especially his dog Marley and his cat Herman. Jon is survived by his two daughters, Emily Manning (spouse Joe Manning) and Rachel Mendes, three grandchildren, Bryce Manning, Alex Manning and Melissa Mendes, three siblings, Judy Briscoe, Larry Tripp and Bill Tripp (spouse Jill Tripp), 5 nieces and nephews and 8 great nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Glioblastoma Foundation glioblastomafoundation.org
