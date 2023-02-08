Jonathan Lawayne Saiz
February 3, 1969 ~ January 22, 2023
Jonathan Lawayne Saiz passed away January 22nd, 2023, at the Delta Health Hospital in Delta, Colorado.
Services will be held in Arizona at the Veteran’s Cemetery later this spring.
Jonathan was born on February 3rd, 1969, in Safford, Arizona to Patricia Gale (Ward) and Dale Alexander. He graduated from Independence High School in 1988. He made his way to the Western Slope in the early 2000’s coming from Maricopa County Arizona. His chosen career path was as a cook for the Volunteer’s of America. When he was not working, he enjoyed the outdoors – nature, fishing and wildlife; he really did enjoy his time sleeping and was a guy that appreciated smoking cigarettes and marijuana. Jonathan did also have quite the collection of Coke-a-Cola items. Probably one of his well-known statements was, “Well Good for you!”
April 27th, 2017, Jonathan and Christina Dawn (Wilder) were married in Avondale, Arizona.
Jonathan is survived by his wife Christina of Cedaredge; his mother Patricia; son Austin Martin of Paradise Valley, AZ; son Anthony Rippon of Phoenix, AZ; four sisters: Teresa (John) Larrabee of Phoenix, AZ, Julie (John) Owen of Peoria, AZ, Lucinda (Eric) Bower of Sun City, AZ, Reina (Tim) Alexander of Farmington, NM; and one grandchild Charity Maley.
Jonathan is preceded in death by his father Dale Alexander; his father that raised him- Raymond Saiz; his brother Richard Alexander and his son Joseph Saiz.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.