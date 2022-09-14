Jose Eddie Herrera
January 3,1945 ~ August 30, 2022
Jose Eddie Herrera passed away Tuesday, August 30th, 2022, at his residence in Delta. He was 77 years old.
Viewing will be at Delta Taylor Funeral Service’s Chapel from. Thursday, September 15th, 2022 from 6:00 – 7:00p.m. Services will be held at Delta Taylor Funeral Service’s Chapel. Friday, September 16th, 2022 at 10:00a.m. Graveside service will follow at Delta City Cemetery in Delta, Colorado.
Eddie was born on January 3rd, 1945, to Mary G (Duran) and Alfredo Felix Herrera in Espinola, New Mexico. He grew up in the New Mexico area and then moved to Delta about 58 years ago.
Eddie married Elisa Hernandez April 28th, 1964 in Delta, Colorado. They spent and celebrated 58 years together! They were members of Saint Michaels Catholic Church.
Eddie's chosen career was as a custodian for the Delta Schools in Delta, Colorado. When he was not working, he enjoyed hunting, working on trucks and tractors, welding, stock car racing, and the family tree farm. He loved his family and spent as much time as he could with them.
Eddie is survived by his wife Elisa of Delta, CO; two sons, Eddie “JoJo” Herrera Jr, and April of Phoenix, AZ, Randy Herrera and Vangie of Phoenix, AZ. Daughters, Maryann Odell and Rick of Phoenix, AZ, Martha Madrid and Dago of Phoenix, AZ; Patricia Herrera of Delta, CO, Timmie Lozano of Delta, CO, two brothers, Isidore “Shorty” Herrera of Delta, CO, Ray Herrera of Cedaredge, CO; two sisters: Sinfer Caberra of Delta, CO and Helen Herrera of Delta, CO; 23 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren.
Eddie is proceeded in death by his parents and brother Jackie Herrera.
