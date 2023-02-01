Joseph Junior Newton
April 14, 1934 ~ January 24, 2023
Joseph Junior Newton, 88, passed away at the Hopewest Hospice Care Center in Grand Junction, Colorado on January 24, 2023.
Better known as Joe, he was born in Leadville, Co on April 14, 1934 to Joseph Frank Newton and Zelma Newton.
He grew up and resided in Gunnison County until entering the Air Force in 1952 after graduating from Gunnison High School. While in the Air Force he served in Germany and France. After being discharged in 1956, Joe entered the Forest Service field beginning in Gunnison and then Walden Colorado where he met and married Gaye LaVon Huston in 1959. The couple was married for 63 years and raised two children, Corey Randall (Beverly) Newton of Dallas, Texas and JaVona Annett (Ed) Wilcox of Grand Junction, Colorado.
Joe’s education then consisted of graduating from Colorado State University in 1963 and then was employed by the U.S. Forest Service, serving in Douglas and Centennial Wyoming, Deadwood, South Dakota, Pueblo, Monte Vista, and finally Delta Colorado where he retired after 35 years in civil service.
Joe was preceded in death by, Mother Zelma, Father Joseph, sisters Betty Jo Burns, Myrna Austin and Lois Mudgett.
Survivors include wife, Gaye of Delta, son Corey (Bev) of Dallas, TX, daughter JaVona (Ed) Wilcox and several grand and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and also sister Leslie Irish of Denver, CO and brother Kenneth Dean Newton of Boulder City, Nevada.
Joe was an avid crossword solver and enjoyed many years of RV traveling along with the Grand Mesa Campers and other friends. He excelled in the sport of bowling being a member of the American Bowling Congress and carrying the outstanding average of 194.
At the request of Joe, there will be no services. Donations may be made in his name to: Dogs for Better Lives 10175 Wheeler Rd. Central Point, OR 97502 or to Hopewest Hospice 195 Stafford Ln. Delta, CO 81416.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
