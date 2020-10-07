Joseph W. “Joe” Strassle, Jr.
September 1, 1941 ~ September 28, 2020
Delta, Colorado resident, Joseph W. Strassle, Jr., passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at his residence. He was 79 years of age.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, October 5, 2020 at Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Delta with inurnment following in Mesa View Cemetery.
Joseph W. was born on September 1, 1941 to Joseph W. and Eunice V. (Crowe) in Monte Vista, Colorado. Soon after, the family moved to Cedaredge. In 1954, the family moved to Steven Point, Wisconsin where Joe graduated from Steven Point High School.
In 1966, Joe moved to Delta. On June 1, 1984, Joe married the love of his life, Eveli G. (Mahn) Pace in Delta. Joe was member of Redeemer Lutheran Church of Delta.
Joe enjoyed CB and ham radios, fishing and riding motorcycles.
Joe is survived by his wife, Eveli Strassle; a son, Ben (Kathy) Pace; a daughter, Jolene (Roy) Nelson, all of Delta; a brother, David (Mary) Strassle of Grand Junction; eight grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren with one on the way.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Sandie Ray; and a brother, Ben Strassle.
The family suggest memorial contributions to be made in Joe’s memory to HopeWest Hospice, P. O. Box 24, Delta, Colorado 81416.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
