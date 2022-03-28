Joy Denise Hutchins
August 15 , 1965 ~ March 18, 2022
Joy Denise Hutchins passed away Friday, March 18th, 2022, at Hope West Hospice, Grand Junction, Colorado’s facility, after her 13-month battle with cancer. She was 56 years old.
A celebration of life service will be held at 10:00 am. on Friday, March 25th, 2022, at Rosemont Baptist Church in Montrose, Colorado, (www.rosemontbaptist.org/sermons/live). She will later be laid to rest at Mesa View Cemetery in Delta, Colorado.
Joy was born on August 15th, 1965, to Gail (Crawford) Goddard and J.R. Foley in Little Rock, Arkansas. She spent a good amount of time traveling as a child from Arkansas, to Peru, to Colorado. She received her education and graduated from Moffat County High School in 1983. Joy had a career in government as well as being a mail courier.
Joy has been a resident of many states but returned to Delta where she had all of her children. She lived in the surrounding area for close to 30 years.
Joy was a member of an archery club when she was younger. She enjoyed decorating homes and making memories with her children and grandchildren. Joy is infamous for her love of orange. She filled her home with shades of orange and complementary colors and her copious amounts of pillows, creating a warm and cozy environment. Her love for the Lord was evident in every interaction. She often called her family to the table saying "Lista Para Comida!", reminiscent of her time in Peru.
Joy is survived by her husband of 18 years, Thomas of Delta, CO; her mother Gail (Danny) Goddard of Casa Grande, AZ; her son Keenan (Caitlyn) Harris of Grand Junction, CO; her two daughters, Makaylah (David) Ross of Rifle, CO and Mallory (Trevin) Marz of Delta, CO; sisters Peni Montoya and Sandy Robinson; brother Dale Foley; and eight grandchildren: Logan, Caleb, Cooper, Kayl, Arabella, Kayson, Rylee, and Oliver.
Joy is preceded in death by her father J.R. and grandmother Juanita Crawford.
