Joy Noelle Martinez
December 21, 1973 ~ July 14, 2022
Joy Noelle Martinez passed away suddenly at her home in Delta, Colorado on July 14th, 2022. She was 48 years old.
Joy spent her childhood in Brighton, Colorado and graduated from Weld Central Jr/Sr High School in 1991. She continued her education taking some classes at Pima Medical Institute in Denver in the Vet Tech program.
Joy loved to read, go camping, singing, dancing, ghost town exploring, and animals.
Joy is survived by her son Colton Wagner, three step daughters, Danielle and Chantel Martinez of Brighton, Colorado, Samantha Martinez of Clifton, Colorado; two brothers, Neal (Heather) Wagner of Delta, Colorado, Sean Wagner of Hudson, Colorado, one sister, Cassie (Jeff) Dorsch of Otis, Colorado; Ex-spouse Dominic Martinez of Delta, Colorado, five grandchildren, Lillianne, Alex, Keegan, Austin and Nicholi; nieces and nephews Kaysha, Jordan, Jonathon and Gage.
Joy was preceded in death by her father Dick Wagner.
Arrangements are under the care and directions of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
