Joyce Audry Smith Holybee
July 13, 1932 ~ June 14, 2022
Longtime Paonia resident, Joyce A. Holybee, passed away on June 14, 2022 at Valley Manor Care Center in Montrose, Colorado. She was just short of her 90th birthday.
Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Joyce Audry Smith was born on July 13, 1932 to Robert and Audra Smith in Liberal, Kansas. The family moved to Crawford, Colorado in June of 1933.
Joyce married Ron Holybee on April 26, 1953 at the home of Stanley and Mary Bond in Paonia.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Ron; one daughter, Ardith Holybee Barkfoff (Larry, deceased); two grandsons, John Redmond and Dan Gladney; one sister, Mary Smith Thompson; eight brothers, Oliver, Leroy James, Jack, Dewey, Fred, Benny, and Harry Smith; two half-sisters, Grace and Arlie; and two half-brothers, Joseph and Robert.
Joyce is survived by one brother, David of Columbia, MO; three daughters, Chris Redmond (Bob, deceased), Janet Pagone (Ralph), and Karen Hornbeck (Dean McHenry), all residing in Colorado; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews living across many states.
Joyce was an active member of the First Christian Church, where she spent many hours of dedication to others, as well as the Midway Club, Red Hat Society, American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. Joyce also received a “Volunteer of the Year Award” for her dedicated service from the Paonia Care and Rehab. President Bush also awarded Joyce a ”Call to Service” commendation for her commitment to the senior citizens of Paonia.
Joyce had many pastimes; including collecting rocks, arrowhead hunting, camping, fishing, hunting, singing in the church choir. In her later years, Joyce was instrumental in assisting others to medical care and appointments.
